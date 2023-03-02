CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive house fire early Thursday morning left one person displaced, according to the Clayton Fire Department.

The fire department said shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at the corner of Barnes and O’Neil streets.

After arriving, crews saw flames and heavy smoke showing from the roof.

Firefighters from Clayton, North Side Fire & Rescue, and Cleveland Fire Department worked together to control the blaze.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The American Red Cross is assisting the resident.