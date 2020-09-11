McGee Crossroads I-40 ramp temporarily closed in Johnston County for construction

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)– A ramp off Interstate 40 west in Johnston County is now closed for construction.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said drivers won’t be able to I-40 west at Exit 319 (N.C. 210) through Monday, Sept 14.

The closure will be mostly overnight but could occur in the day.

Westbound drivers will continue to Exit 312, get off the freeway, then re-enter it and head eastbound to Exit 319 to reach N.C. 210 in the McGee Crossroads community.

A contractor will be improving the ramp. It’s part of a $10.2 million dollar contract awarded in 2017 to smooth out the original concrete sections of I-40 between Exit 313 and just past the I-40/I-95 interchange.

The process, known as “diamond grinding” also included repairing cracks and potholes in the concrete.

The overall project is expected to be completed by this fall, weather permitting.