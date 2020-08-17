Mexican convicted of rape in Johnston County is sentenced to prison for illegally re-entering US

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mexican man living in Johnston County, who is a registered sex offender, was sentenced to prison after he illegally re-entered the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney of Eastern District of North Carolina.

Eduardo Aguilar-Arellano, 35, was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of illegal reentry of an aggravated felon.

Aguilar-Arellano was convicted of two counts second-degree rape in Johnston County Superior Court in early April 2008, according to a news release from United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr.

He was deported and removed from the United States at El Paso, Texas, on April 28, 2015.

Aguilar-Arellano pleaded guilty to the illegal reentry charge on Feb. 11, the news release said.

U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan sentenced Aguilar-Arellano in New Bern.

