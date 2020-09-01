Monday’s rains worse than Hurricane Florence for Johnston County roads, NCDOT says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews are assessing damages across the Triangle caused by Monday’s storms.

Heavy rain caused several roadways to wash away in Harnett, Wake and Johnston counties.

In Johnston County, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said it had to close more than a dozen roads.

NCDOT spokesman Andrew Barksdale said the storm mainly caused lost pavement and shoulder damage.

“The damage that happened in Johnston County to our state-maintained roads actually was worse last night than Florence two years ago,” said Barksdale. “That just shows you how crazy a flash flood can be. No one was really predicting a major amount of rain in such a short amount of time and it hit parts of Johnston County really hard.”

He said the unexpectedness led several agencies to form together.

“We rely on people and the Highway Patrol and the fire department to let us know when there’s problems and they will call us. We had crews that came out overnight and set up barricades and roads when we became aware of a problem,” Barksdale said.

Tuesday has been a day of assessing the damage and strategizing the next steps.

To check on the latest state road updates, click here.

Although not as severe, there’s still cleanup underway in Raleigh and Wake County. Part of the Greenway by Crabtree Creek washed away and is closed.

Other areas are in need of power washing.

For updates on the Greenway, click here.

City, county and state crews are now working to make the paths and roadways safe to reopen.

“We need to get roads reopened or cleared or fixed as soon as possible and that’s one of the things we really strive on, that’s a mission-critical part of our job,” Barksdale said.

As always, turn around when you see flooding and follow the road signs and barriers.