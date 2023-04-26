SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist died on Tuesday after hitting an ambulance that was responding to a vehicle accident, according to the Smithfield Police Department.

On Tuesday at 4:52 p.m., officers with the Smithfield Police Department responded to a vehicle accident on Barbour Road involving a motorcycle and a Medex ambulance.

Police said according to witnesses on scene, the operator of the motorcycle crossed the centerline into the path of the ambulance. A collision happened and Brandon Alan McLamb, 35, of Smithfield, was ejected from his motorcycle.

EMS administered first aid but McLamb died from his injuries. Police said no one else was injured during the accident.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted with the investigation.