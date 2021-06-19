Multiple gunshots fired into house, leaving 1 in critical condition, Smithfield police say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN)– A person is in critical condition after multiple gunshots were fired into a house, Smithfield police said.

It happened Saturday around 5:15 a.m. in the area of Harris Street and Collier Street.

According to police, officers got a call about multiple gunshots being fired in the area.

When officers got to the scene, they discovered the suspect(s) had already ran off.

Police said one person was struck and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Sergeant D.A. Tyndall at the Smithfield Police Department at 919-934-2121 or The Smithfield Tip Line at 919-989-8835.