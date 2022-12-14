SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in Selma led to a drug arrest early Sunday morning, according to the Selma Police Department.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation in the 400 block of West Railroad Street in Selma.

After investigating, police found the driver, Perfecto Sambula Jr., 36, had a suspended license. Officers conducted a probable-cause search of the vehicle and found cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana, and various drug paraphernalia.

Drugs seized during a traffic stop in Selma (Selma Police Department)

Sambula Jr. was arrested and charged with three felony drug violations and one misdemeanor drug violation. He was also cited for driving on a suspended license.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Sambula Jr. will have court appearances on Jan. 12 and 17.