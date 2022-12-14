SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in Selma led to a drug arrest early Sunday morning, according to the Selma Police Department.
Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation in the 400 block of West Railroad Street in Selma.
After investigating, police found the driver, Perfecto Sambula Jr., 36, had a suspended license. Officers conducted a probable-cause search of the vehicle and found cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana, and various drug paraphernalia.
Sambula Jr. was arrested and charged with three felony drug violations and one misdemeanor drug violation. He was also cited for driving on a suspended license.
According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Sambula Jr. will have court appearances on Jan. 12 and 17.