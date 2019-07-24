National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down during Tuesday’s severe weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down in Willow Spring and a second in the Cleveland-area of Johnston County on Tuesday.

An EF-0 tornado snapped trees, blew out fences and left debris across the area of Spruce Meadow Lane in Willow Spring at 2:34 p.m., NWS said.

The National Weather Service said the types and diameters of the affected trees suggest wind speeds of 75 to 85 mph.

The tornado was on the ground for 1.2 miles.

No injuries were reported in relation to this tornado.

A CBS 17 crew was on scene Tuesday to witness the damage and was there when the National Weather Service surveyed the area.

The National Weather Service also confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Cleveland-area of Johnston County.

A photo as the storm moved in near the Cleveland area.

The tornado hit at 3 p.m. with maximum wind speeds of 90 mph.

No one was injured as the tornado was on the ground for about a quarter of a mile near the intersection of Cornwallis Road and Justin Drive, NWS said.

CBS 17 Meteorologist captured a time-lapse of the storm moving into the Interstate-40/Highway 42 area of Johnston County.

You can view that timelapse here.

