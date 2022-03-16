CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – After a delayed start to railroad crossing repair work on N.C. 42, the Town of Clayton has announced a closure of the area will possibly remain until Thursday afternoon.

Courtesy: Town of Clayton

The closure was initially expected to last through Wednesday. Drivers are experiencing major traffic delays, even on alternative routes, with the closure of the intersection at N.C. 42 E and U.S. 70 Business.

The Town said the railroad crossing will be closed through Wednesday night rush hour and may be closed through Thursday afternoon.

Detour from town of Clayton

All lanes of N.C. 42 are closed just east of U.S. 70 business as Norfolk Southern Railway replaces rail ties and repaving areas of the road at the crossing. Norfolk Southern Railway was expected to start work on Tuesday but did not get started until Wednesday.