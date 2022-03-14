CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A major road in Clayton will close for at least a day starting early Tuesday morning, officials said Monday afternoon.

The closure, starting at 5 a.m. Tuesday, will last at least for 24 hours and could stretch to 36 hours, impacting morning rush-hour commutes for two days, Clayton town officials said in a Monday news release.

All lanes N.C. 42 will close just east of U.S. 70 business at the railroad crossing as crews make repairs.

“This closure will severely impede the flow of traffic throughout the day, especially during the morning and evening hours,” Clayton spokesman Nathanael Shelton said in a news release.

Shelton said a concrete truck recently overturned in the same area, blocking only one direction of N.C. 42.

He said in that case traffic back-ups were “horrendous” and with both directions closed it should be worse.

Clayton officials said detours will be set up and suggested drivers take alternate routes.

Detour from town of Clayton

Norfolk Southern Railway will be replacing some rail ties and repaving areas of the road at the crossing.

“We have detours set up for local traffic, but we highly encourage commuters to look for alternate routes to their destination on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Clayton Emergency Management Coordinator Amy Shearin said in the news release.