RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission announced approval for two new ABC store locations at its monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Youngsville and Benson, who each requested a new store, were both approved new locations for an ABC store during the meeting that also addressed the ratification of 76 hearing cases and more than $91,000 in penalties.

“Seventy-six hearing cases that resulted in penalties in excess of $91,200 and/or imposition of suspensions of permits for three days or more. Fines are due on or before Sept. 2, 2022, and suspensions begin Sept. 9, 2022,” The Commission said in an official release.

However, The Commission did not elaborate further on said violations.

Furthermore, Youngsville’s Tarboro Road is getting a new ABC Store to replace the store location on North College and Main Street that closed on New Year’s Eve of 2021. And, Benson will get a new store on Highway 210, at the request of Johnston County’s ABC Board, to replace the location of the store at McGee’s Crossing.

No timetable was given for the construction of the new stores.