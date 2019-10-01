NC college professor posts photo appearing to mock student supporting Trump

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN)– The Johnston Community College mission statement says they respect diverse life experiences, but some students are questioning if that includes politics after a professor posted a picture of a student on social media that seemed to mock the student for supporting President Trump.

When it comes to the world of politics, most students at Johnston Community College say that’s a road they’re only beginning to go down.

“I’m not much into politics,” said JCC student Savannah Stanley.

“It’s just something I think should be left alone,” said a male JCC student who asked not to be identified. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.”

Those opinions clashed in a JCC classroom where Dr. Tammy Bird took a picture of a student wearing a Trump 2020 shirt, and posted it on social media.

“I honestly believe the teacher shouldn’t have done that,” said Stanley.

“It’s very surprising,” said a male student. “I’m kind of surprised that this is allowed to happen. I think it’s an absolute injustice that this still goes on.”

“Maybe it was done out of a joking manner,” said JCC student Sabrina Lowery.

In an effort to get answers about what prompted the post, CBS 17 reached out to Bird, who told CBS17 that she appreciated that we reached out.

Bird said she had been cleared of any violations by the school, and that she couldn’t comment at this time.

“The professor is somebody that is very credible to the school,” said Lowery. “She’s helped a lot of students.”

However, a statement from college President David Johnson tells a different version of the event saying that the school performed an internal investigation, and Bird was disciplined for her actions.

“The student, whoever he or she is, should stand up and say this is wrong,” said the unidentified male student. “We should do something about it.”

“I don’t know that the teacher should be suspended, but I think the teacher should at least apologize to the student,” said Stanley.

At this point, the student in the picture has not been identified.

“It appears that Ms. Bird’s tolerance is only for those who share her beliefs,” said NCGOP spokesman Jeff Hauser. “Diversity of thought is a pillar of higher education and should be fully embraced by all. Ms. Bird’s bigotry creates a toxic, suppressive environment hostile to student well-being and has no place on a college campus.”

