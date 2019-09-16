NC State’s Doeren says he feels good about what’s happening on campus after Clayton HS graduation scandal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools leaders announced Friday that 13 students were involved in a graduation scandal. That led to speculation as to how students already in college may be impacted.

“It’s not realistic that 13 kids didn’t have the credits they needed to graduate,” said Cathy Scott.

“I’m very concerned,” added Stevie Prince. “It’s very disturbing actually for something like this to happen. These kids are already gone (and) have graduated. Some may be in school, or colleges, what have you. To get that kind of news, it’s going to devastate the kids.”

Clayton High School routinely produces top-notch talent that attracts recruiters from around the country. Still, North Carolina State football coach Dave Doeren isn’t concerned, despite the Comets being a frequent stop for him on the recruiting trail.

“No,” said Dave Doeren. “Every student-athlete at N.C. State goes through the exact same process that every student who is admitted here goes through.”

All high school transcripts are vetted by the campus admissions office.

“It’s not an athletic evaluation,” said Doeren. “It’s on campus, and they go through every class on their transcript.

The NCAA takes things a step further by making athletes pass through an online eligibility center. So, former Comet athletes who went onto play college sports should be in the clear.

“There’s been nothing brought to our attention about those guys,” said Doeren. “I found out in August about that thing, and hadn’t heard anything about it until today. I feel good about what has happened on our campus.”

“If there’s something that could happen here, it could happen at any school,” added Scott.

There are various eligibility requirements between the three levels of NCAA athletics. But, to be cleared by the NCAA, students must have 16 core classes.

All of the students involved in the Clayton grade scandal had at least 22 credits.

