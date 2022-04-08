RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three organizations came together on Friday to give back to a Johnston County veteran and provide a new roof for their home.

Ralmaranda Best, a U.S. Air Force veteran living in Princeton, was chosen for a new roof as part of a nationwide effort to show gratitude to veterans and their families. It’s called the “Roof Deployment Project” which is carried out by the Owens Corning Foundation.

Since the start of the program in 2016, more than 325 military personnel have received new roofs.

In the latest installation on Friday, Owens Corning teamed up with the Raleigh-based contractor, Peachtree Company and Purple Heart Homes to select and approve Best for a full roof replacement. The Owens Corning Foundation is donating the roofing materials and Peachtree Company is donating the labor.

Photo courtesy Alex Melillo.

The build began at approximately 8 a.m. Friday in Princeton.

For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, contact roofdeployment@owenscorning.com.