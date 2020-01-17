NCDOT gives major Johnston County road project the green light

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A major multi-million dollar road project has been announced for Johnston County.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation gave the green light to the extension of N.C. 42 East across U.S. 70 and to Ranch Road. The goal is to alleviate traffic growth in Clayton and surrounding communities.

Right now, town officials say N.C. 42, a primary state highway, is “incomplete” and just ends at U.S. 70 Business and then starts again two miles down the road.

The extension will get drivers to U.S. 70 Bypass in just one mile.

“Traffic congestion remains one of the top concerns of our residents and this project is one of those rare projects that you can say will truly benefit everyone,” said Clayton Town Manager Adam Lindsay.

North Carolina State Rep. Donna White (R-Johnston) said the extension will also help truck drivers making deliveries for major industry in the area like Caterpillar, Novo Nordisk, Grifols, and Guy C. Lee Building Supplies.

“One of my priorities is to ensure the success of our local economy and this extension will improve the delivery demands and truck routing for these large manufacturers – giving them more direct, faster routes,” said White.

The NCDOT’s Division 4 is in charge of managing the project and will be working on a schedule for the project. Right-of-way acquisition may begin in late 2020.

