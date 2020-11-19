NCDOT looking to extend Ranch Road to NC-42 in Clayton; public comments needed

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A major road project could provide traffic relief to a busy highway in fast-growing Clayton.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking to extend Ranch Road to N.C. Highway 42 and U.S. Route 70 Business. The over $8 million dollar project could start in 2022, but public comment is needed first before the proposed plan moves forward.

“The show must go on and we still have to plan and develop projects and we need the public to comment to make our projects better to refine the plan,” said NCDOT public relations officer Andrew Barksdale.

The last time the department held in-person public meetings was in early spring. Now, they are being held virtually. You can also weigh-in on the project online.

According to the NCDOT, the proposal also includes realigning the intersection of Little Creek Church and Ranch roads to make Ranch Road the main through movement.

“It will be really good to help improve traffic flow in a fast-growing area and help create new development opportunities for the town,” Barksdale said.

He said a lot of people using U.S. 70 Business in Clayton are trying to get to the Clayton Bypass or Interstate 40. The extension of Ranch Road will be another route option.

Comments are being received through Dec. 11 and will be considered toward the final design.

The department says the project’s benefits include:

• Create direct access between N.C. 42 to U.S. 70

• Reduce congestion on U.S. 70 Business

• Improve response time for emergency personnel; and

• Provide a detour route when the NCDOT begins widening N.C. 42 between U.S. Business and N.C. 50 in the future.

The Ranch Road project could begin in 2022.

