SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma’s Chief of Police William Thomas couldn’t help but share his disappointment and concerns Thursday.

“The guy was just getting out to do his job. It’s a shame that society is the way it is today,” said Thomas.

The chief said the emotions have come after several suspects opened fire at one of his officers who was doing a routine patrol early Wednesday morning. Thomas said the officer had stopped near the 900 block of N. Pollock Street when he spotted three to four men just off of the roadway near a baseball park.

“His intent was just to get out and speak with them and it just didn’t work out that way… Before he even had a chance to step out of his vehicle and engage he took gunfire and multiple rounds,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the officer’s basic training instincts kicked in. He dropped to the ground, took cover and called for help.

Smithfield Police and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office assisted to help set up a perimeter and utilized a K-9 to search the area. Thomas said the suspects were able to get away.

Neighbors, including Phyllis Hall and her husband, were shaken when the gunshots rang through the neighborhood. Hall said, “He woke me up, and then he said he saw three guys running down the path over here in the field. And then he said they were trying to cross the ditch.”

Hall said they called 911 and saw the suspects run away. She said, “I think it’s horrible, people have quit respecting the police department… We have pretty good response out here when we call.” Hall added, “I’d like to see them caught, whoever, I’d like to see them caught.”

Chief Thomas said they are unsure how many rounds were fired by the 3-4 suspects, but officers located several bullet shell casings around the baseball park. He’s thankful the officer was not injured. Thomas, frustrated by the violence, said, “I hope things improve but we have a long way to improve it.”

In a post on social media, the police department stated: Mayor Byron McAllister said, “The improper use of firearms is unacceptable in Selma and Johnston County. We hold a particular disdain for criminals that threaten Selma Police Department Officers in any way. The swift and powerful response of Johnston County Law Enforcement agencies should be a notice to the perpetrators: The full force of our local law enforcement will be working to bring these criminals to justice. Our citizens know the Town of Selma will not tolerate these foolish acts in our community.”

The Selma Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to arrests in the case. If anyone has security camera footage of the captured shooting, they’re encouraged to notify police. Residents can remain anonymous and can contact Selma Police at 919-965-8189 ext. 2005.