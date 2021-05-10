New Amazon processing center to bring 500 jobs to Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A new Amazon import processing center coming to Smithfield is expected to bring 500 new jobs to the area, Johnston County officials announced Monday.

The jobs will offer a starting wage of $15 an hour and benefits.

Johnston County said the 620,000-square foot state-of-the-art facility will begin operations in 2022.

“Amazon’s selection of Johnston County for this important new facility will bring accessible job opportunities, local tax-base and economic diversification to Smithfield and beyond, and it marks a major win for our community,” said Chad Stewart, chairman of the Johnston County Board of Commissioners.

Gov. Roy Cooper praised Amazon’s decision to build another facility in North Carolina.

“Amazon has found a home in North Carolina and we are excited about this latest announcement for Smithfield,” Cooper said. “Our world-class workforce is ready to step up and make the new, state-of-the-art facility a strong link in the company’s supply chain.”

Amazon currently operates five fulfillment and sort centers in North Carolina, along with five delivery stations, one Air Gateway, 15 Whole Foods Market locations, one Amazon

Hub Locker+ locations, two Prime Now Hubs and a wind farm.

Last week, Amazon announced it would build a delivery center in Fayetteville.