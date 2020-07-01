New Johnston County superintendent sworn in amid uncertainty surrounding fall classes

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s new leadership at Johnston County Public Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy was sworn in Wednesday morning.

Bracy has 20 years of experience in public education in North Carolina, including 12 years serving in a superintendent role in the Sampson County Schools district.

Bracy joins Johnston County Schools as the system works to address nearly $9 million budget shortfall.

Board Chairman Todd Sutton says Bracy was able to bring financial viability to Sampson schools and he also reached major academic achievements. They are hoping he can do the same in Johnston County.

Bracy said he will hit the ground running.

“It’s day one. I’m just starting today and Stephen Brett, my new CFO, is also starting today and we will start looking at everything today,” he said. “We have not seen a lot of things because we haven’t been here and after we look at the information as far as the financial records and statements are concerned, we will be able to advise the board on next steps.”

Bracy said he has lofty goals for the district.

“The vision is to become the best school system in North Carolina. The highest performing school system in North Carolina. That’s always the vision,” he said. “We hope we will be a model for the state and the nation as well.”

Bracy’s leadership comes at an uncertain time for school districts across the state as they anxiously await Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision on the upcoming school year. Classes are scheduled to start Aug. 17 in Johnston County.