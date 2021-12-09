No charges anticipated after 50-year-old woman hit, killed while walking in Benson

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – No charges will likely be filed against a Benson driver who hit and killed a woman who was walking on Highway 50 on Wednesday.

The collision occurred around 8:30 p.m. just outside of the town on Highway 50 near Benson Hardee Road, officials said.

Town officials said Catherine Renee Hayes, 50, of JJ Drive, was walking on Benson Hardee Road and made her way onto Highway 50 north.

Hayes was in the roadway when she was hit by a Cadillac Escalade being driven by a Benson woman. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, officials said.

Investigating officers said there is no indication excessive speed was involved. But the patchy fog and Hayes’ dark clothing were factors in the collision.

The findings of the investigation were presented to the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday and no charges are anticipated.