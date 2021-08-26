No charges filed after man shot to death by relative in Johnston County

Johnston County News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – No charges will be filed at this time after a man was shot to death in Johnston County Wednesday night.

Police responded to a domestic incident in 4500-block of Stevens Sausage Road in Smithfield at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday and found Stephen Patrick Horton, 42, of Smithfield, shot. Soon after officers arrived on scene, Horton was pronounced dead.

A release from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning said a 27-year-old relative of Horton was determined to be the shooter.

The Johnston County District Attorney’s Office was contacted after police interviewed witnesses and processed the shooting scene and a decision was made to not file any charges at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories