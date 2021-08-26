No charges filed after man shot to death by relative in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – No charges will be filed at this time after a man was shot to death in Johnston County Wednesday night.

Police responded to a domestic incident in 4500-block of Stevens Sausage Road in Smithfield at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday and found Stephen Patrick Horton, 42, of Smithfield, shot. Soon after officers arrived on scene, Horton was pronounced dead.

A release from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning said a 27-year-old relative of Horton was determined to be the shooter.

The Johnston County District Attorney’s Office was contacted after police interviewed witnesses and processed the shooting scene and a decision was made to not file any charges at this time.

The case remains under investigation.