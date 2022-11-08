SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — No charges will be filed in the 2021 death of a Johnston County inmate, the county’s district attorney said Tuesday.

District Attorney Susan I. Doyle says she reviewed the State Bureau of Investigation’s report into the death of Glenn Witte Stickler while he was an inmate at the Johnston Correctional Institution.

Doyle said she closed the investigation and would not pursue criminal charges against any staff member or inmate.

Stickler was found dead on Jan. 10, 2021, after an inmate discovered him unresponsive in his bunk.

An autopsy found his death to be accidental, and toxicology tests detected the presence of a synthetic cannabinoid that has been linked to other deaths.

Stickler was smoking K2, a synthetic cannabinoid, and asked for a light before he was found unresponsive, inmates told the agents investigating his death. One inmate gave Stickler a lit piece of toilet paper, they said.

Video surveillance evidence from the facility corroborated what the inmates told the agents, SBI said.

Stickler, 66, was serving a life sentence after he was convicted of first-degree murder in Buncombe County in 1987, court records show.