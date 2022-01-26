No students on board Johnston County school bus that crashed, officials say

MICRO, N.C. (WNCN) – No students were on board when a Johnston County school bus crashed Wednesday afternoon in Micro, a school district spokesperson said.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Pittman Road. The bus serves North Johnston Middle School, according to Johnston County Public Schools spokesperson Caitlin Furr.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is the lead agency on the crash.

CBS 17 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as any additional information is released.