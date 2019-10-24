NY Times best-selling children’s author, illustrator to visit Clayton Thursday

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A New York Times best-selling author and illustrator will be visiting Clayton on Thursday, according to a news release.
Grace Lin will visit on Thursday for a full day of activities, plus a 6 p.m. lecture. at The Clayton Center downtown, officials said.
Lin has won the two most prestigious awards in children’s literature — the Newbery and Caldecott awards. Her book, “Where the Mountain Meets the Moon,” has been lauded as the Chinese ‘Wizard of Oz,’ the release says.
The events are free and open to the public. For more information and to register, click here.
