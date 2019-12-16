Officials work to repair 2 gas leaks in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Clayton and Smithfield are working to repair gas leaks that occurred Monday morning

Officials say the first gas leak occurred around 9:13 a.m. on 213 W. Main St. in Clayton when a severed gas line had been cut.

No one was evacuated and there were no injuries as a result.

The second gas leak happened around 9:36 a.m. at a home on 1616 Dail St. in Smithfield.

A gas line had been hit while digging, officials say.

Emergency personnel say that they are considering evacuations, but there has been no word on if evacuations have begun.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now