On first day of eligibility, many frontline essential workers line up to get vaccinated in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Many frontline essential workers in Johnston County didn’t waste any time getting their vaccine today.

The vaccine clinic at West Johnston High School on Wednesday started two hours early because the lines were so long. We heard from several people who just became eligible under Group 3 and wanted to get their shot as soon as possible.

“As soon as we got word that we would officially be able to get it, we were all talking about coming here and getting in line this morning,” said Jessica Brown, who works for a pharmaceutical company.

Johnston County continues to administer the Moderna vaccine. County health officials say they don’t anticipate getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until early April because they have plenty of Moderna to go around and they don’t want to give out two vaccines at the same time.

“If we started having J&J and Moderna, it would be hard for the registration folks to be able to say ‘ok, you’re not going to have to come back for a second dose or you, sir, are going to have to come back for a second dose,’” said Lu Hickey, public information officer for the Johnston County Health Department.

Later in the morning, Johnston County said there were minimal wait times at the West Johnston High School clinic. The clinic ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

