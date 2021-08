Scene of an Aug. 25, 2021 shooting on Stevens Sausage Road in Johnston County. (Gilat Melamed/CBS 17)

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was killed Wednesday evening in a shooting in Johnston County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies would only say they responded a few hours before 9:30 p.m. to the shooting that occurred on Stevens Sausage Road, which is located southeast of Smithfield.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated as it develops.