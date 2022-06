CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The loop that connects the U.S. Route 70 West loop to eastbound Interstate 40 is shutting down permanently on July 6.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday that the road is closing for good so crews can build a new interchange for I-40, U.S. 70 and state Route 540.

That new road won’t be ready until at least September 2023.

NCDOT will set up a detour directing drivers to use state Route 42 West to get from U.S. 70 West to I-40 East.