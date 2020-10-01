COVID-19 outbreak persists at Johnston County nursing home

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — There are currently 227 nursing homes across our state with active COVID-19 outbreaks. Springbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clayton is among them.

If it sounds familiar, that’s because CBS 17 has reported extensively on that facility. It had one of the first deaths.

“I’m concerned about the whole building, the entire building,” an employee said. They asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation.

CBS 17 first told you about concerns at Springbrook back in April. Three employees reached out to us after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. They said the facility wasn’t doing enough to keep them safe.

“They didn’t have the supplies for like the housekeeping to go in there and clean the rooms. They had gloves that was it,” another employee said.

Family members confirmed that a 79-year-old man died. Soon after, employees said another resident and a staff member became sick.

“It’s just a matter of time before everybody is probably going to get affected by this,” a third employee said.

CBS 17 called and stopped by Springbrook, hoping to get a response. The manager asked our crew to leave their property and declined to answer any questions.

According to its website, the facility has a hundred beds and promises weekly “deep cleaning” for each room.

Despite that, it continues to have an outbreak. The most recent one dates back to at least July. The state reporting they had 6 COVID-19 cases, five staff members, and a resident.

According to the latest data, they now have 19 cases, 11 staff members and eight residents.

None of those three employees CBS 17 spoke with back in April still work there.

Current staff, who declined our request for an interview, said conditions have improved.

CBS 17 reached out to Springbrook and its parent company, hoping to get a response. We will update the story when we hear back.