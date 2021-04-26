Overnight crash leaves 2 dead in Johnston County, officials say

PLEASANT GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are dead following a crash in Johnston County Monday morning, according to emergency officials.

The double fatal crash occurred just after midnight on Old Fairgrounds Road at Massengill Pond Road in Pleasant Grove, about 10 minutes outside Angier, 911 officials said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and NCSHP investigators cleared the scene around 3 a.m.

CBS 17 has reached out to the highway patrol for more information on what happened and the names of the deceased.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.