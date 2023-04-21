WILSONS MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An overturned fuel tanker has blocked a road in Johnston County Friday afternoon and evening, according to officials.

The incident was reported just before 5:40 p.m. along N.C. 96 just north of Little Devine Road, which is about three miles east of Wilsons Mills, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

N.C. 96 is closed at the scene, officials said.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are injuries involved.

The NCDOT said the road should be clear by 10 p.m.

No other information was released.