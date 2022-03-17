GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — It took nearly one week, but officials have now identified the pair who were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Johnston County earlier this month.

According to troopers and the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on March 9 around 9:45 p.m. near mile marker 315, which is near the exit for N.C. 42.

Authorities said the crash occurred when a driver of a Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 and slammed head-on into a Dodge Durango SUV.

“The Dodge came to rest partially on the jersey wall and caught fire,” troopers said.

The Toyota went through the median cable, ejecting the driver — the sole occupant — into the median.

Nicholas Glenn McGee (HCSO)

The ejected driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been identified as Nicholas Glenn McGee, 24, of Fuquay-Varina. CBS 17 has learned that McGee had previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated.

Two people were inside the Dodge and both were declared dead at the scene after a massive fire consumed the vehicle.

Troopers said Thursday morning that the pair were identified by the medical examiner’s office earlier this week as Gerardo Trevino, 30, of Durham, and Savannah Lynn Ray, 23, of Wake Forest.

According to authorities, Trevino was driving and Ray was the passenger.

More than a half dozen 911 calls obtained by CBS 17 last week shed light on the crash and the immediate aftermath.

“There was a pickup truck that was going on the wrong side of the highway, and I think they crashed into another car,” a 911 caller said.

Lorraine Dulin lives nearby and heard the crash.

“We were sitting in the living room and we heard a boom a big boom and I said, ‘What is that?’ My husband said, ‘I don’t know.’ The next thing I know I saw fire.”

Another 911 call detailed the scene after the fire began to the Dodge Durango SUV.

“They are burning alive in there right now,” said a woman involved in the crash who called 911. “I can’t even find a person in that car.”

The woman said five cars were involved in the crash.

The interstate was closed in both directions for approximately one hour. An eastbound lane reopened around 10:45 p.m., but the scene wasn’t cleared until about 2:10 a.m. the next morning.

Authorities said the crash is still under investigation and a full wreck report should be available within the next several days.

Michael Prunka contributed to this article.