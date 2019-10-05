Pair made $350 in purchases using fake $50 bills in Clayton, officials say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police say two men spent $350 at a Family Dollar last weekend using counterfeit $50 bills.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday at the Family Dollar along U.S. 70, according to a news release from Clayton town officials.

The men entered the store and made separate purchases at the counter of several items, including toilet paper, the news release said. The pair also re-loaded funds on game cards also using the fake money, officials said.

“Cashiers normally check large bills to make sure they aren’t counterfeit, but those checks weren’t made in this case,” the news release said.

Police said the men are suspected of using fake money at other stores. Friday night, officials released a video of the men at the Family Dollar.

Clayton police are asking anyone who may recognize the two men to call Detective Pat Millar at 919-550-5341 or call 911.

