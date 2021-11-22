Parents, teen daughter escape Johnston County home engulfed in flames

Photo provided to WNCN of the home on Ainsley Court after the blaze.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County home burned out of control for an hour before crews could begin making progress Friday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. at a home along Ainsley Court, which is in the Plantation Point neighborhood north of N.C. 42 east of Clayton.

When crews arrived, the two-story home was engulfed in flames.

Two parents and their teen daughter managed to escape, according to Joel Pace, an engineer at Archer Lodge Fire Department.

Crews worked for an hour to get the fire under control.

Pace said the house was “probably a total loss.” No one was injured.

Other fire crews also helped at the incident, including Thanksgiving Fire Department, Clayton Fire Department, and Corinth Holders Fire Department.

Pace said Johnston County investigators would be looking into the cause of the fire.