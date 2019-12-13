Parole officer involved in Johnston County shooting; SBI investigating

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A probation officer was involved in a shooting during an official home visit late Thursday in Middlesex, the SBI said.

The probation officer was at a home on Antioch Church Road around 9 p.m. when shots were fired.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition wasn’t immediately available.

The officer was not injured.

The officer is on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure.

The SBI is conducting an independent investigation while DPS conducts its own internal investigation.

