SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma.

Officials say S.T. Wooten Corp., of Wilson, will replace the pavement between Exit 97, just south of the Lizzie Mill Road overpass.

They say a contractor will also replace an overhead digital sign just north of the Lizzie Mill Road overpass and replace some of the guardrail in the area.

NCDOT says the work can begin in November.

They say the contractor has until the spring of 2024 to complete the improvements.