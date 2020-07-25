Fronts of buildings collapse in downtown Selma

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A brick facade from at least two buildings collapsed onto the sidewalk in Selma Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened along South Raeford Street between 4 and 4:30 p.m., according to town officials.

No one was hurt when the bricks collapsed.

Two buildings where the bricks fell were vacant.

One active business lost the front of part of its building during the incident.

The business, A Matter of Record, which sells vintage vinyl records, is at 126 S. Raiford St.

Crews worked Saturday afternoon and evening to clean up the rubble.

