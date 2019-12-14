Parts of Johnston County under boil-water advisory after water main break

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Parts of Johnston County are under a boil-water advisory after a water main broke Saturday morning, officials said.

The pipe break happened along N.C. 42 and caused widespread “low or no pressure” in the Clayton and Cleveland water districts, according to a news release from Johnston County spokeswoman Paulette Williams.

Officials said that customers who experienced low or no pressure should boil their water when service is restored. The boil-water advisory lasts for at least 24 hours after water is restored, the news release said.

“Any tap water for human consumption should be boiled vigorously for three full minutes prior to use,” the news release said.

