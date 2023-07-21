SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Parts of Smithfield will be without power just after midnight on Sunday because of emergency maintenance performed by Duke Energy.

With weather permitting, the outage is expected to last five hours while Duke Energy crews work on the Hospital Road substation, according to the town. Power should be restored around 5 a.m.

​

Should the weather not allow for crews to make the necessary repairs, a “rain date” is scheduled for July 30 at the same times. Affected areas of the power outage are highlighted in red below.

(Town of Smithfield)

​

If you have any questions, contact the Smithfield Public Utilities Department at 919-934-2798.