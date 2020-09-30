Pedestrian hit by train, killed in Benson, police say

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is dead after getting hit by an Amtrak train in Benson Wednesday morning, police said.
The fatal collision occurred at approximately 1:51 a.m. on the railroad tracks near the East Parrish Drive crossing, according to authorities.
The man, who has yet to be publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a “tentative identification has been made,” but they’re withholding it pending family notification.
The investigation is ongoing. No evidence of any foul play has been observed, police said.
The train tracks reopened by 4 a.m.
