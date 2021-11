SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Smithfield police are looking for a vehicle after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night near the town’s downtown area.

Police said they responded to the 400 block of West Market Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian, who was not identified, died at the scene.

Investigators are looking for a dark Volkswagen Jetta with damage to the front of it. Anyone who has information should call 919-934-2121.

No additional information was released.