Pedestrian hit, killed in Clayton, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night on U.S. 70 business in Clayton, police said.

The deadly crash happened near the Walmart, located at 805 Towne Center Blvd., police said around 8:45 p.m. Friday. The eastbound lanes are closed as they investigate.

A detour was set up. Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

No additional information was immediately available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: