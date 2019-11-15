Pedestrian killed in Johnston County hit-and-run, Highway Patrol says

PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon just outside Princeton, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Old Cornwallis and Rains Mill roads around 5 p.m.

The Highway Patrol is asking for motorists to avoid the area and use Highway 70 as an alternate route.

CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

