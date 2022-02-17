Person found shot dead at Sheetz in Johnston County; deputies investigating multiple scenes

Johnston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scene where a person was found shot dead at a Sheetz on Cornwallis Road in Johnston County on Feb. 17, 2022. (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies are investigating after a person was found shot dead at a Sheetz in Johnston County Thursday night.

The incident was reported prior to 9 p.m. at the Sheetz at N.C. 42 and Cornwallis Road in Garner. Deputies arrived to find a person dead from a shooting, Capt. Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple others suffered non-life-threatening injuries that stemmed from the incident, Caldwell said.

He added that the shooting happened elsewhere and that they were investigating a second scene along the 1300 block of Josephine Road. The two locations were a little more than 3 miles apart.

Large police presence on Feb. 17, 2022, along the 1300 block of Josephine Road in Johnston County. (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

Around the same time, an exchange of gunfire between cars that began in Johnston County ended in downtown Raleigh.

CBS 17 has a crew on scene and will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories