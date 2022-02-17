Person found shot dead at Sheetz in Johnston County; deputies investigating multiple scenes

Scene where a person was found shot dead at a Sheetz on Cornwallis Road in Johnston County on Feb. 17, 2022. (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies are investigating after a person was found shot dead at a Sheetz in Johnston County Thursday night.

The incident was reported prior to 9 p.m. at the Sheetz at N.C. 42 and Cornwallis Road in Garner. Deputies arrived to find a person dead from a shooting, Capt. Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple others suffered non-life-threatening injuries that stemmed from the incident, Caldwell said.

He added that the shooting happened elsewhere and that they were investigating a second scene along the 1300 block of Josephine Road. The two locations were a little more than 3 miles apart.

Large police presence on Feb. 17, 2022, along the 1300 block of Josephine Road in Johnston County. (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

Around the same time, an exchange of gunfire between cars that began in Johnston County ended in downtown Raleigh.

CBS 17 has a crew on scene and will update this story as it develops.