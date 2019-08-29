Photo shows Clayton officers grieving after car plows into donut shop

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two police officers took a moment to grieve after a car plowed into a Dunkin’ Donuts in Clayton on Thursday.

Clayton police posted photos from the scene of the accident after a woman hit the gas instead of the brake and smashed into the store on U.S. 70 and Enterprise Drive.

“Luckily, the two people in the car are going to be ok and no one inside was hurt,” Clayton police posted.

The Clayton Dunkin Donuts on US70 & Enterprise Drive will be closed today after a woman accidentally hit the gas pedal… Posted by Clayton Police Department on Thursday, August 29, 2019

Bringing a little bit of light-heartedness to the situation, the Department said two of the investigating officers on scene are “regular customers” and were “understandably devastated.”

Clayton police said they were relieved no one was seriously hurt and finished the post with #dunkindamage.

The store is closed until repairs can be made.

More headlines from CBS17.com: