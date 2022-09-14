CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A lifelong Clayton resident is now 100-years-old.

The Clayton Fire Department says they helped Aldine Parrish celebrate her 100th birthday with friends and family.

Parrish was born on Sept. 13, 1922, according to the fire department.

In 1943, the department says she married volunteer firefighter Bo Parrish.

According to the Town of Clayton, Bo served the town for 20 years.

Town officials say he and Mrs. Parrish would never miss a Clayton Fire Department Christmas Dinner, a New Year’s Eve meal or the Thanksgiving food drive.

Clayton firefighters made a surprise appearance to Mrs. Parrish’s birthday party Saturday and invited her to ride in the 1947 Fire Engine No. 1.

“I’ve said this, and it will always be true. The Clayton Fire Department is a stick-together family-type thing, and I thank God for the family-like connections we share here in Clayton,” said Parrish. “Bo loved Clayton, and he loved the Fire Department. We had a good life together.”

The fire department shared photos of the celebration.