CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Do you sleep with your bedroom door open or closed?

Officials with the Clayton Fire Department say a closed door could save your life.

The fire department shared the information on their Facebook page during Fire Prevention Week.

According to the post, research shows that closing your bedroom door helps prevent a fire from spreading, lessens smoke damage and could even save lives.

It said the research comes from Underwriters Laboratories Firefighter Safety Research Institute (FRSI).

Fire officials shared photos from a house fire in Clayton, where the fire started downstairs in the kitchen.

They said one room had the door shut when the fire started, and the other bedroom had the door open.

Bedroom with door closed during fire (Clayton Fire Department) Bedroom with door open during fire (Clayton Fire Department)

