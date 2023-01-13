SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A home in Selma was engulfed in flames on Friday, according to the Selma Fire Department.

The older home on Railroad Street was under renovation at the time of the fire. Selma’s Engine 11 responded and found the home billowing out heavy smoke. Fire officials said crews entered the home and found fire in the walls and ceilings on the second floor sending it outward.

(Selma Fire Department)

(Selma Fire Department)

(Selma Fire Department)

(Selma Fire Department)

Balloon-frame construction and several tongue and groove ceilings, allowed the fire to spread quickly to the entire attic area, that had heavy storage in it, officials said.

After several “aggressive” attempts to bring the fire under control in the attic, crews made the decision to pull out and go on defense.

Fire officials said Ladder 10 deployed a master stream to the attic space and brought the fire under control.

The cause was determined to be accidental and was triggered by an overloaded circuit.

Selma was assisted by Smithfield Fire, Pine Level Fire, Micro Fire, Wilson Fire, Mills Fire, Johnston County EMS and the Johnston County Fire Marshal.

There was no information on when renovations began or if it was connected to the accidental trigger.