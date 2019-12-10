Police figure out ID of half-naked man prowling Clayton neighborhood

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton officials said Tuesday that police had figured out the identity of a sometimes half-naked man who’s been seen walking around a Clayton neighborhood in the last few evenings.

Home security video captured the man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, walking across front and side yards in the Riverwood Athletic Club neighborhood.

On Tuesday, officials said police had “successfully identified a suspect.” However, police did not release the suspect’s identity.

“Detectives are actively investigating and expect to bring about swift closure this case,” Clayton town officials said in a news release. “Due to their investigation, no further detail can be released at this time.”

Police say he was spotted wearing a ball cap, blue sweatshirt/jacket, light blue shorts, white socks and black shoes.

In the video the man is seen walking directly across driveways near front doors, police say.

In other footage, he is clearly not wearing shorts and can be seen crouching down near a backyard grill.

“We don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. This could be a situation that has criminal intent. This could be a situation where we’re dealing with a mental health situation,” Clayton Police Lt. Jon LeQuire told CBS 17 Monday.

The man was last spotted last Saturday night on Hutson Lane around 11 p.m., according to police.

People who live in the area said they didn’t know what to make of the prowler, but called it unsettling.

