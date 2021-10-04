Police ID victim, seize pickup truck, now seek SUV in deadly Clayton hit-and-run

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police Monday released the name of the pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run Sunday and also said they found one vehicle involved in the crash.

The fatal hit and run happened near U.S. 70 and Medical Park Drive around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Clayton spokesman Nathanael Shelton said.

Upon arrival, Clayton police discovered a body on the right side of the westbound lanes.

Edgardo Antonio Medina, 32, of Raleigh died in the incident, Shelton said.

Also, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was seized Monday in Raleigh by Clayton police detectives.

“Extensive” damage to the Silverado’s left side led police to believe another vehicle was involved.

Investigators are now searching for a possibly white or silver GMC Acadia of model years 2007 to 2010.

“The GMC Acadia should have extensive front-end damage and possible right-side damage,” Shelton said in the news release.

Officials also released information about how the deadly crash happened.

“Investigators believe that an altercation occurred inside the Chevrolet Silverado which had stopped partially in the right bound lane and two subjects exited the truck on the left side. Both subjects and the pickup truck were then struck by the Acadia,” the release said.

Medina was dragged several feet to where his body was later found.

Someone then drove the Silverado from the scene. The Acadia was also driven from the area after the crash.

Anyone who has any information regarding this investigation or any information regarding the GMC Acadia is asked to contact Clayton Police at 919-553-4611.